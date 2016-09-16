版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 10:40 BJT

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences prices $5 bln of senior unsecured notes

Sept 15 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead prices $5 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Priced $1.25 billion of 2.950% senior notes maturing in 2027

* Priced $750 million of 2.500% senior notes maturing in 2023

* Has priced $500 million of 1.950% senior notes maturing in 2022

* Says priced $750 million of 4.000% senior notes maturing in 2036

* Says priced $1.75 billion of 4.150% senior notes maturing in 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐