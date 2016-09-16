版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Medallion resources closes second and final tranche of private placement

Sept 16 Medallion Resources Ltd

* Medallion resources closes second and final tranche of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

