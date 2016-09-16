BRIEF-Multi packaging solutions announces proposed redemption of senior notes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd
* Multi packaging solutions announces proposed redemption of senior notes, proposed new incremental term loan B, repricing of outstanding euro tranche B term loans and sterling tranche B term loans and upsizing of revolving credit facility
* Multi packaging solutions international says to redeem all of its outstanding $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.500% senior notes due 2021
* Proposed redemption will be funded in part by proceeds of a proposed new us dollar tranche B term loan
* Intends to reprice to upsize its us dollar revolving credit facility from $50 million to $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
