BRIEF-Histogenics Corporation announces $30 million private placement

Sept 16 Histogenics Corp :
* Histogenics Corporation announces $30.0 million private placement
* Expects to use net proceeds from private placement to support development of NeoCart
* Enrollment in NeoCart Phase 3 clinical trial will be completed in Q2 of 2017
* Certain members of board to purchase 283,045 shares stock & 2,563.14 shares of series a convertible preferred stock in private placement
* Says agreed to sell 2.7 million shares of common stock at a price of $2.25 per share
* Expects proceeds raised in offering along with its existing cash resources to last through middle of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
