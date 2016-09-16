版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services names Stéphane Lavigne as CFO

Sept 16 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc :

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. announces appointment of Stéphane Lavigne as senior VP & CFO

* Says appointment of Lavigne effective Monday September 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

