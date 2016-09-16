版本:
中国
2016年 9月 16日 星期五 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lion One announces completion of $38 mln private placement

Sept 16 Lion One Metals Ltd

* Lion One announces completion of $38 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

