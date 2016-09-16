版本:
BRIEF-Function(x) Inc. announces reverse stock split

Sept 16 Functionx Inc :

* Function(x) Inc. Announces reverse stock split

* Announces 1 for 20 reverse stock split

* Reverse split was approved to enable co to regain and maintain compliance listing on NASDAQ capital market

* Post split co's issued and outstanding shares of common stock will decrease to approximately 3 million from approximately 60.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

