公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Luxor's Mill Frame LLC awarded a $1.2 mln turnkey framing contract

Sept 16 Luxor Industrial Corp

* Luxor's Mill Frame LLC awarded a $1.2 million turnkey framing contract for the sonata project in Seattle, Washington by Venture General Contracting

* Contract expected to commence in March, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

