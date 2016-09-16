版本:
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust names Teresa Neto as CFO

Sept 16 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces appointment of Teresa Neto as chief financial officer

* Appointment of Teresa Neto as CFO effective September 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

