BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne announces the acquisition of Embryotech Laboratories

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Hamilton Thorne Ltd
* Hamilton Thorne announces the acquisition of Embryotech Laboratories
* Says transaction is expected to add over US$5 million of revenue and more than us$1.5 million to EBITDA in calendar year 2017
* Expected to increase 2017 EBITDA by over 100%
* Total consideration of approximately us$7.25 million
* Estimates this transaction will be accretive to earnings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.