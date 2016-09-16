BRIEF-Voya Financial announces executive appointments

Sept 16 Voya Financial Inc

* Voya Financial announces executive committee appointments

* Voya Financial Inc says Carolyn M. Johnson has been named Chief Executive Officer of insurance solutions

* Voya Financial Inc says Michael S. Smith will continue to manage company's employee benefits business over next six to nine months

* Voya Financial Inc says Nan Ferrara has been promoted to executive vice president, operations and continuous improvement