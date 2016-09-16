版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Sigma promotes Sal Cobar to COO role

Sept 16 Sigma Designs Inc :

* Sigma promotes Sal Cobar to COO role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐