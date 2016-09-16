版本:
BRIEF-Ligand enters OmniAb license agreement with TeneoBio inc

Sept 16 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand enters OmniAb license agreement with TeneoBio inc

* Under license, TeneoBio will be able to use OmniFlic technology from OmniAb platform

* TeneoBio will be responsible for all costs related to programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

