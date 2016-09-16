BRIEF-Impac Mortgage Holdings announces pricing of follow-on offering of common stock

Sept 16 Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc

* Announces pricing of follow-on offering of common stock

* Proceeds expected to be about $39 million before deducting underwriter discounts, commissions, estimated expenses payable by co

* Says offering of 3 million common shares priced at $13 per share

* In addition, co has granted underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to additional 450,000 shares of stock offered in public offering