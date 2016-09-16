版本:
BRIEF-Wheeler REIT prices Series D convertible preferred stock offering

Sept 16 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. prices Series D convertible preferred stock offering

* Says pricing of public offering and sale of 1.6 million shares of its Series D stock of $25.00per share

* Pricing 1.6 million shares of Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock, liquidation preference of $25.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

