BRIEF-Canexus announces pricing of private placement of $110,000,000 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Canexus Corp
* Canexus announces pricing of private placement of $110,000,000 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023
* Canexus says intends to use net proceeds from offering partly to repay indebtedness of corporation under its senior secured borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
