公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Canexus announces pricing of private placement of $110,000,000 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023

Sept 16 Canexus Corp

* Canexus announces pricing of private placement of $110,000,000 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023

* Canexus says intends to use net proceeds from offering partly to repay indebtedness of corporation under its senior secured borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

