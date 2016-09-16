版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Janssen receives CHMP positive opinion for Stelara (Ustekinumab)

Sept 16 Janssen-Cilag International NV

* Janssen receives CHMP positive opinion for Stelara (Ustekinumab) recommending approval for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in the European Union

* Following this positive opinion, a final decision from European Commission is expected later this year

* Ustekinumab was generally well tolerated as an induction and maintenance therapy in all three studies Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐