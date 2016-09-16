BRIEF-Janssen receives CHMP positive opinion for Stelara (Ustekinumab)

Sept 16 Janssen-Cilag International NV

* Janssen receives CHMP positive opinion for Stelara (Ustekinumab) recommending approval for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in the European Union

* Following this positive opinion, a final decision from European Commission is expected later this year

* Ustekinumab was generally well tolerated as an induction and maintenance therapy in all three studies