2016年 9月 17日

BRIEF-Fannie Mae names Ryan Zanin to board of directors

Sept 16 Federal National Mortgage Association:

* Fannie Mae names accomplished risk executive Ryan A. Zanin to the board of directors

* Zanin is President and CEO of restructuring, strategic ventures, and insurance group at GE Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

