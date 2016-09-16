版本:
BRIEF-Lifetime Brands Inc acquires kitchen division of Focus Products Group

Sept 16 Lifetime Brands Inc

* Lifetime Brands Inc acquires kitchen division of Focus Products Group

* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive to company's diluted earnings per share in 2016

* Lifetime brands inc says terms of acquisition were not announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

