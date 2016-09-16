版本:
BRIEF-Oceanfirst Financial prices of $35 mln of 5.125 pct subordinated notes

Sept 16 Oceanfirst Financial Corp:

* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces pricing of $35 million of 5.125 pct subordinated notes

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 pct per annum to September 30, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

