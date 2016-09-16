版本:
BRIEF-Corridor enters forward sale agreement for period from December 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017

Sept 16 Corridor Resources:

* Corridor provides update

* Entered forward sale agreement for period from December 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 for an average of 4,755 mmbtu per day of natural gas

* Sees increase of 21 pct in projected cash flow from operations to $4.6 million in high case for period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017

* Sees increase of 24 pct in projected cash flow from operations to $4.1 million in low case for period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

