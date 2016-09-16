BRIEF-Corridor enters forward sale agreement for period from December 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Corridor Resources:
* Corridor provides update
* Entered forward sale agreement for period from December 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 for an average of 4,755 mmbtu per day of natural gas
* Sees increase of 21 pct in projected cash flow from operations to $4.6 million in high case for period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017
* Sees increase of 24 pct in projected cash flow from operations to $4.1 million in low case for period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
