BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson to buy Abbott Medical Optics for $4.325 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces agreement to acquire Abbott Medical Optics
* Deal for $4.325 billion in cash
* Transaction would be modestly accretive immediately to adjusted earnings per share
* Following expected deal closing, sales will be reported in medical devices segment as a separate platform within Vision Care
* Deal will include ophthalmic products in three business segments: cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.