BRIEF-Allison Transmission prices $1 billion senior notes offering

Sept 16 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* Allison Transmission prices $1 billion senior notes offering

* Priced its offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.000 pct senior notes due 2024

* New offering represents a $500 million increase in size of notes offering from initial proposed offering amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

