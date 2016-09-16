版本:
BRIEF-Local 707A ratifies deal with Suncor

Sept 16 Suncor Energy Inc :

* Local 707A ratifies deal with Suncor after challenging bargaining

* Unifor local 707A members ratified a collective agreement with suncor; deal will cover nearly 3,400 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

