2016年 9月 17日

BRIEF-Newstrike reports non-brokered private placement

Sept 16 Newstrike Resources Ltd. :

* Arranged and proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of 20 million units at $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

