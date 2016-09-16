BRIEF-Photon Control provides litigation update

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Photon Control Inc :
* Court directed Photon research and development not dispose of or encumber any of intellectual property which is contested between photon control and photon research and development
* Court directed photon research and development to continue to allow photon control access to all intellectual property as previously done
* On Sept 1 and 2, co applied to court for interlocutory relief pending trial of action given certain threats made in writing by photon research and development in July
* Court issued an oral judgment pending conclusion of litigation or other resolution of matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
