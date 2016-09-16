版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform Global sees Q2 rev. between $52 million- $56 million

Sept 16 Terraform Global Inc :

* Terraform Global provides preliminary Q2 2016 summary results

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $40 million- $46 million

* Sees Net MW Owned 917 MW At Q2 end; sees Q2 production 605 GWH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐