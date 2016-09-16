版本:
BRIEF-Terraform Power sees Q2 revenue $182 million- $190 million

Sept 16 Terraform Power Inc :

* Terraform power provides preliminary Q2 2016 summary results

* Sees net MW owned 2,987 MW at Q2 end

* Sees Q2 production 2,037 GWH

* Sees Q2 revenue $182 million- $190 million

* Sees Q2 net loss of $20 million - $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

