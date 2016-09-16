版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 17日 星期六 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Raven Industries provides update on Q2 10-Q filing

Sept 16 Raven Industries Inc :

* Company is working diligently to complete and file its form 10-Q and expects to have this completed within next 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

