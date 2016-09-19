版本:
BRIEF-Celanese prices public offering of EUR750 mln 1.125% senior notes due 2023

Sept 19 Celanese Corp:

* Celanese Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Priced a public offering of EUR750 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.125% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

