BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings prices incremental term loan, amends senior secured term loan facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 HD Supply Holdings Inc :
* HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces pricing of incremental term loan and amendment to senior secured term loan facility
* Secured commitments from investors to fund a new tranche of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $550,000,000
* HD Supply Holdings Inc says also reached an agreement to amend its senior secured term loan facility to eliminate its LIBOR floor
* Expects total cost of the transaction, including call premium on 7.50% senior notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.