版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 00:34 BJT

BRIEF-Imprivata appoints Gus Malezis as new president and CEO

Sept 19 Imprivata Inc:

* Imprivata appoints Gus Malezis as new president and chief executive officer

* Prior to joining Imprivata, Gus was most recently president of Tripwire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐