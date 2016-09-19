BRIEF-U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Nextera Energy
* Nextera Energy -U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy represents important next step in overall process toward acquisition of oncor
* Nextera Energy -With proposed transaction, all debt that resides above Oncor and Energy Future intermediate holding company will be extinguished
* Nextera Energy -Expects to file soon with Oncor a joint application with public utility commission of Texas requesting approval of proposed transaction Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.