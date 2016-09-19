版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Intel appoints Bob Swan executive vice president and chief financial officer

Sept 19 Intel Corp

* Intel appoints Bob Swan executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Swan joins Intel from growth equity firm General Atlantic where he served as an operating partner

* Intel says Robert Swan replaces Stacy Smith, who, as previously announced, is taking a broader role within Intel leading manufacturing, sales and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐