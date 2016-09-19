版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Autodesk increases share repurchase program

Sept 19 Autodesk Inc :

* Autodesk increases share repurchase program

* Says to repurchase up to 30 million shares of company's common stock

* Says repurchase in addition to approximately 1.5 million shares that remained at end of q2 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

