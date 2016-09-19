版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Inteliquent reports departure of cfo Kurt Abkemeier

Sept 19 Inteliquent Inc :

* Inteliquent announces departure of cfo Kurt Abkemeier

* Abkemeier's last day with company is expected to be September 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐