版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Encana reports public offering of common shares

Sept 19 Encana Corp :

* Says offering 107 million common shares

* Intends to use approximately half of net proceeds received from sale of shares to fund a portion of its 2017 capital program

* Remaining proceeds will be used to enhance Encana's balance sheet flexibility by repaying indebtedness under its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐