UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena retail group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results and provides full year fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 sales $1.812 billion
* Q4 same store sales fell 4 percent
* Says on a non-gaap adjusted basis, q4 inventory (excluding ann ) was down 8% versus year-ago period
* Fy2017 revenue view $7.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap total comparable sales down 1% to down 2%
* Q1 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ascena retail group inc says ended q4 of fiscal 2016 with inventory of $649 million
* Sees 2017 total company sales $6.9 to $7.0 billion
* Sees 2017 eps $0.46 to $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
