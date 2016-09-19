BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces public offering of shares

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund additional clinical development of AQX-1125
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund pre-commercial ,market assessment activities, research and development costs
* Intends to use net proceeds to advance its pipeline of preclinical product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
