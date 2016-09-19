BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces public offering of shares

Sept 19 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund additional clinical development of AQX-1125

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund pre-commercial ,market assessment activities, research and development costs

* Intends to use net proceeds to advance its pipeline of preclinical product candidates