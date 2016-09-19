版本:
BRIEF-Algoma Central Corp announces sale of two properties in their real estate portfolio

Sept 19 Algoma Central Corp

* Algoma Central Corporation announces sale of two properties in their real estate portfolio

* Sold Martindale Business Centre in St. Catharines and three office buildings of 408, 410 and 412 Albert Street

* Sold for total proceeds of $36.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

