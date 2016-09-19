版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Tom Hough elected to Equifax board

Sept 19 Equifax Inc

* Tom Hough elected to Equifax board of directors

* Following Hough's election, Equifax board will consist of 11 directors, including 10 independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

