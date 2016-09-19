版本:
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Inc announces quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

Sept 19 Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment, Inc. announces quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and opportunistic share repurchases

* Qtrly cash dividend was reduced from company's previous quarterly dividend declarations of $0.21 per share of common stock

* Expects to redeploy additional capital to shareholders by repurchasing co's shares in open market during remainder of 2016

* Says also decided to suspend company's quarterly dividend subsequent to this dividend declaration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

