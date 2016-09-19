BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Inc announces quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Seaworld Entertainment, Inc. announces quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and opportunistic share repurchases
* Qtrly cash dividend was reduced from company's previous quarterly dividend declarations of $0.21 per share of common stock
* Expects to redeploy additional capital to shareholders by repurchasing co's shares in open market during remainder of 2016
* Says also decided to suspend company's quarterly dividend subsequent to this dividend declaration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.