公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific awarded $18.5 million contract in Kuwait

Sept 19 Kewaunee Scientific Corp

* Kewaunee Scientific awarded $18.5 million contract in Kuwait Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

