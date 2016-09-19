BRIEF-Essential Energy services enters into bought deal financing

Sept 19 Essential Energy Services Ltd

* Essential Energy Services enters into bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on bought deal basis, 15.4 million common shares of essential for $0.65/share

* Offering will be completed by way of short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada except Quebec

* Net proceeds are to be used to partially repay outstanding indebtedness