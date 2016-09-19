BRIEF-Nobel REIT announces sale of an investment property

Sept 19 Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Nobel REIT announces the sale of an investment property and the September distribution

* Nobel real estate investment trust says reached a definitive agreement for sale of property located at 1190 place Nobel in Boucherville

* Cash distribution of $0.014165 per trust unit for month of September 2016

* Closing of transaction will take place on or about September 30, 2016.

* Sale for a total purchase price of $ 4.05 million in cash