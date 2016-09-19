版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD's NDA for Yuvvexy accepted by FDA

Sept 19 TherapeuticsMD Inc :

* Announces FDA acceptance of new drug application (NDA) and prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date for Yuvvexy(TM)(TX-004HR)

* TherapeuticsMD says PDUFA target action date of May 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

