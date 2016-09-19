版本:
BRIEF-Wabash appoints Brent Yeagy as president and coo

Sept 19 Wabash National Corp :

* Wabash National Corporation announces appointment of Brent Yeagy as president and coo and as a director of the company

* Says Yeagy was named to board of directors of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

