2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International Q4 EPS $0.52

Sept 19 Natural Alternatives International Inc :

* Natural alternatives international, inc. announces fiscal 2016 q4 results

* Q4 sales rose 58.1 percent to $35.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

