BRIEF-HNI updates earnings guidance for Q3 and FY 2016

Sept 19 HNI Corp :

* HNI Corporation updates earnings guidance for third quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.79

* Sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $2.50 to $2.70

* Sees q3 sales down 4 to 7 percent

* Sees FY sales down 3 to 6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $631.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Demand in office furniture and hearth segments is expected to be lower than previously forecasted for rest of the year

* Office furniture business sales will be lower than expected due to overall softer than anticipated demand for the rest of the year