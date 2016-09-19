版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-8Point3 Energy says declares 3.5 pct increase in qtrly distribution

Sept 19 8point3 Energy Partners Lp

* 8Point3 energy partners declares 3.5 percent increase in quarterly distribution

* Declared a cash distribution for its class a shares of $0.2406 per share for q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐